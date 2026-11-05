🏥 Sheboygan Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Care Roles Open Now

Sheboygan’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry‑level patient access to RN and optometry roles. If you want steady hours, growth, or a more personal care setting, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners Location: HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time (Sat & Sun, 3pm–11pm, including holidays)

(Sat & Sun, 3pm–11pm, including holidays) Pay: $17.00 – $18.15/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Entry‑level hospital admitting role with bonus incentives, paid certifications, tuition reimbursement, and full benefits. Great fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, want to get into healthcare, and like a set weekend schedule.

Employer: Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners Location: HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan, WI

Type: PRN (every 6th weekend 3pm–11pm, holidays, on‑call)

(every 6th weekend 3pm–11pm, holidays, on‑call) Pay: $17.00 – $18.15/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Similar to the role above but with flexible, as‑needed hours—good if you want to keep a hospital job while juggling school or another job. Includes career advancement, paid certifications, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide skilled nursing care to med‑surg patients with neuro and ortho needs. Ideal if you’re an RN who enjoys complex assessments, care planning, and collaborating with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time (2nd shift)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands‑on role in senior living combining caregiving and med tech duties (ADLs, call lights, meds, vitals). Good for those with senior care experience; CNA, CPR, and First Aid preferred. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match for eligible staff.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time (1st shift)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Same core duties as the 2nd‑shift role but on daytime hours. Great if you like morning/day schedules in an assisted living setting and want a mix of direct care and medication support.

Employer: LakeHouse Senior Living

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Weekend-focused, likely part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Weekend role supporting residents with ADLs and medication passes. Offers flexible scheduling, early access to earned wages, benefits for eligible staff, paid training, and growth opportunities—nice option if you want to keep weekdays free.

Employer: Shopko Optical

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive guaranteed salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive guaranteed salary (exact amount not listed) Autonomous OD role with no call, dedicated support staff, and full‑scope practice (comprehensive exams, CLs, disease management, co‑management). Includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, malpractice with tail, CME reimbursement, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: McKenzie’s Mission AFH

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time & weekend only

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour (CNA differential for those on WI Nurse Aide Registry)

(CNA differential for those on WI Nurse Aide Registry) Small, faith‑based Adult Family Home supporting adults with disabilities. Very hands‑on caregiving with a focus on relationship‑based care, consistency, and purpose‑driven work. Good fit if you want a home‑like setting instead of a big facility.

Employer: Shopko Optical

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive guaranteed salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive guaranteed salary (exact amount not listed) Same OD opportunity as above, listed on Indeed—click this if you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform. Full benefits, no call, and strong support so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health / Advocate Medical Group

Location: Aurora Allergy Clinic, 2414 Kohler Memorial Dr., Sheboygan, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Ambulatory RN role in an allergy/immunology clinic, caring for adults and kids. Good if you want clinic hours, evidence‑based practice, and a team‑based environment without inpatient shifts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and scheduling for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.