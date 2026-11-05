🤝 Several Community & Social Service Jobs in Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from entry-level caregiving to licensed clinical work.

Employer: Behavioral Care Solutions

Behavioral Care Solutions Location: Sheboygan, WI (serving local long‑term care facilities)

(serving local long‑term care facilities) Type: Full‑time, Part‑time, or Contract

Full‑time, Part‑time, or Contract Pay: From $37.00/hour

Daytime, Monday–Friday role focused on providing therapy and support to older adults in nursing homes. You’ll have flexible scheduling, autonomy, clinical support, and strong benefits for full‑time staff (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more). Must have a Master’s degree and LCSW license.

Employer: Partners for Community Development, Inc.

Location: Sheboygan, WI 53083

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $22.00 – $26.40/hour

Front‑desk style role helping people apply for energy and weatherization help across Eastern Wisconsin. You’ll handle applications, verify documents, answer questions, and do some outreach at community events. Great fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want good benefits, PTO, and steady weekday hours.

Employer: Beacon Specialized Living

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full‑time (plus part‑time and on‑call options mentioned)

Full‑time (plus part‑time and on‑call options mentioned) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + bonus incentives on certain shifts

Hands‑on caregiving role supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health needs, and autism. You’ll help with daily living, community outings, appointments, and medication (training provided), with paid training, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and career growth through their LEAP program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these employers hire for similar roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.