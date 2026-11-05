🏗️ Sheboygan Engineering Roles: Multiple Leadership & Design Openings

Sheboygan’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in manufacturing, capital equipment, and construction design. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are a few strong options worth a closer look.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical design for large commercial and industrial construction projects. You’ll own power distribution, lighting, and controls, mentor junior engineers, and work closely with project managers and field teams to deliver safe, code-compliant systems.

Employer: The Vollrath Company

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role driving deep drawn and metal-stamped product development from concept to production. Great fit if you know tool & die, sheet metal forming, and CAD, and like owning cost estimates, tooling design, and process improvements with light travel (up to 10%).

Employer: BW Papersystems (Barry-Wehmiller Group)

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 5–7 mechanical engineers supporting released folding-carton machinery. You’ll own post-release product support, drive cost and reliability improvements, manage field/production issues, and champion Lean practices across operations and customer support.

If one of these feels close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.