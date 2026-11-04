🔧 Sheboygan Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sheboygan has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smooth.

Here are several solid options in Sheboygan, WI if you’re ready to work and don’t mind staying active on your feet.

Employer: Allied Universal (for Diversified Maintenance )

Allied Universal (for ) Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour, weekly pay

Schedule: Mon–Sun, 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (35 hrs/week)

Clean and care for floors, restrooms, windows, and common areas across one or more buildings. Good fit if you like early mornings, steady hours, and learning commercial cleaning equipment with on-the-job training.

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Location: Sheboygan, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Hospital-based cleaning role keeping patient rooms, halls, restrooms, and equipment clean and safe. No formal education or experience required, so it’s a strong entry-level option if you can handle being on your feet and working around medical areas.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Location: 1927 Erie Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31–$43/hour (based on experience) + extra $3/hour on 3rd shift

(based on experience) Schedule: 12-hour shifts (5:45–6:00, 2-2-3 rotation; days and nights)

High-skill industrial maintenance job working on machinery, hydraulics, pneumatics, and conveyors in a corrugated plant. Great if you already have industrial maintenance experience or a related technical degree and want strong pay plus benefits and bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.