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🛒 Multiple Customer Service Jobs in Sheboygan Falls, WI
Sheboygan Falls has a nice mix of retail and restaurant roles right now, from entry-level cashiers to full store leadership.
Below are several solid options if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.
Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Sheboygan Falls, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the in-store salon doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more while helping guests find the right products. You’ll need a cosmetology license, a passion for beauty, and comfort working a flexible schedule with evenings and weekends.
Store Manager - 7025
- Employer: Five Below
- Location: Sheboygan Falls, WI
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $50,000 – $63,125 per year + bonus potential
Lead the whole store: coach the team, drive sales, manage labor, and keep the place fun and organized. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of management experience and like being out on the floor with your team.
Cashier
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Sheboygan Falls, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Greet guests, handle takeout orders, and keep the front counter moving in a busy sports bar setting. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and training, and you can start at age 16+.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)
If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they sound.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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