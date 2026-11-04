🛒 Multiple Customer Service Jobs in Sheboygan Falls, WI

Sheboygan Falls has a nice mix of retail and restaurant roles right now, from entry-level cashiers to full store leadership.

Below are several solid options if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Sheboygan Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the in-store salon doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more while helping guests find the right products. You’ll need a cosmetology license, a passion for beauty, and comfort working a flexible schedule with evenings and weekends.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Sheboygan Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $50,000 – $63,125 per year + bonus potential

Lead the whole store: coach the team, drive sales, manage labor, and keep the place fun and organized. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of management experience and like being out on the floor with your team.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Sheboygan Falls, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet guests, handle takeout orders, and keep the front counter moving in a busy sports bar setting. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and training, and you can start at age 16+.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.