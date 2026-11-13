Your Clothes Might Be Changing Your Silhouette

The clothes you wear can make a surprising difference in how your body proportions appear, especially around your hips. Certain cuts, fabrics, and design details naturally draw attention to your lower half, sometimes making your hips look wider than they actually are. Of course, there's nothing wrong with having wider hips, and plenty of women deliberately choose clothing that shows off their curves. However, if you're trying to create a more balanced silhouette, it helps to know which fashion choices can exaggerate your proportions. Here are 20 common wardrobe items that might be making your hips look wider without you even realizing it.

1. Low-Rise Jeans

Low-rise jeans sit right across the widest part of your hips, which can make that area appear more prominent. Since they shorten the visual length of your legs, they can also make your lower body look broader compared to your torso. If you're after a more elongated appearance, mid-rise or high-rise jeans might be a more flattering choice.

2. Pants With Large Side Pockets

Cargo pants are back in style, but those oversized pockets can add quite a bit of volume around your hips and upper thighs. When the pockets stick out from the sides, they create extra width that isn't actually part of your natural shape. Opting for cargo pants with flatter pockets or pockets positioned farther down the legs can help reduce this effect.

3. Peplum Tops

Peplum tops feature an extra piece of fabric that flares outward around the waist or hips. While this detail can create the appearance of an hourglass figure, it can also make your lower half look noticeably wider. You'll probably notice this effect the most when the peplum begins directly above the fullest part of your hips.

4. Horizontal Striped Skirts

Horizontal stripes tend to draw the eye from side to side, which can emphasize the width of the area they're covering. A fitted skirt with bold horizontal stripes might therefore bring more attention to your hips than a solid-colored alternative. Wider, high-contrast stripes usually have a stronger visual impact than subtle patterns with closely spaced lines.

5. Paperbag-Waist Pants

Those gathered, cinched waistbands might look stylish, but they can also introduce extra fabric around your stomach and hips. Paperbag-waist pants typically have pleats or folds that spread outward below the belt, adding fullness through the upper thighs. Depending on how the material falls, this can make your hips look wider than they would in a smoother, more structured pair of pants.

6. Bodycon Dresses With Side Cutouts

Side cutouts can be a fun design feature, although where they're placed makes a big difference to your overall silhouette. When a dress exposes the narrowest part of your waist while tightly hugging your hips, the contrast can make your curves look more dramatic. There's nothing wrong with that, of course, but it's something to consider if you prefer a less pronounced hourglass shape.

7. Skirts With Large Pleats

Pleated skirts are great for adding movement and texture to an outfit, but certain styles can make the hips look fuller. Large box pleats that open directly below the waistband are especially likely to create extra volume around your lower half. If you'd rather avoid that effect, look for smaller pleats that lie flat across the hips for a more streamlined appearance.

8. Oversized Sweaters That End at the Hips

An oversized sweater might be incredibly comfortable, but its length can change how your proportions look. When a loose sweater ends right at the widest part of your hips, the hem creates a noticeable horizontal line that emphasizes that area. Going for a slightly shorter style or a longer sweater that falls past the hips can help create a different visual balance.

9. Skinny Jeans With Heavy Fading

Not all skinny jeans have the same visual effect, particularly when fading and distressed details come into play. Lighter patches around the upper thighs and hips can make those areas stand out more against the darker denim. If you're hoping for a more uniform silhouette, jeans with consistent coloring from waist to ankle are generally a safer bet.

10. Bubble-Hem Skirts

Bubble-hem skirts are deliberately designed to create a rounded, voluminous shape, so they're particularly noticeable around the hips. Rather than falling straight down, the fabric gathers underneath, which can make your lower half appear fuller. While this playful style can look fantastic, it might not be your first choice if you're trying to minimize the appearance of wider hips.

11. Jackets With Large Hip Pockets

Pocket placement probably isn't the first thing you consider when buying a jacket, but it can make a real difference to how the garment looks on your body. Large patch pockets positioned near your hips add visual weight to an area that may already be your widest point. Jackets with smaller pockets, concealed openings, or details placed higher on the torso can help create a more balanced appearance.

12. Light-Colored Pants With Dark Tops

The way you combine colors can influence which parts of your outfit get the most attention. Pairing white, cream, or other pale-colored pants with a dark top often makes your lower half look more prominent because lighter shades reflect more light. This contrast can be especially noticeable with fitted pants, although the overall cut and fabric still make a difference.

13. Tulip Skirts

Tulip skirts get their distinctive shape from overlapping fabric panels that create a rounded silhouette around the hips. Many styles also have folds or draping that introduce extra fullness through the upper portion of the skirt. Although the narrower hem can look elegant, it may also make the hips seem wider by comparison.

14. Cropped Cardigans With Ribbed Waistbands

Cropped cardigans often come with fitted, ribbed waistbands that sit just above the hips. If the cardigan is slightly loose through the torso but snug around the hem, the fabric can bunch up and draw more attention to your lower waist. This becomes particularly noticeable when the cardigan ends at a point that highlights the difference between your waist and hips.

15. Dresses With Side Ruching

Ruching can be incredibly flattering, but its placement plays a big role in how it affects your silhouette. Dresses with gathered fabric running along both hips may add texture and fullness right where you're trying to avoid extra volume. Some ruching patterns are specifically designed to emphasize curves, so a smoother dress might work better when you're after a less defined shape.

16. Wide Belts Worn Low on the Hips

Belts do more than hold your clothes in place, as their positioning can completely change how your outfit's proportions appear. A wide belt sitting low across your hips creates a prominent horizontal band that draws attention to their width. Wearing a slimmer belt closer to your natural waist can highlight a different part of your figure without adding quite as much visual weight.

17. A-Line Mini Skirts

A-line skirts gradually widen toward the hem, which can give the impression of fuller hips depending on their length and structure. Shorter styles made from stiff materials are especially likely to hold their flared shape rather than draping naturally against the body. If you're looking for something more streamlined, a softer skirt that falls closer to your legs may be a better choice.

18. Pants With Bold Side Stripes

Side stripes are often used to make legs appear longer, but certain designs can actually emphasize the width of your hips. Wide, contrasting stripes that start at the waistband may draw attention to the outer edges of your lower body, particularly when the pants fit tightly around the upper thighs. Choosing narrower stripes or more subtle color combinations can create a less noticeable effect.

19. Shiny Satin Skirts

Satin skirts have become wardrobe staples, although their shiny surfaces can draw attention to certain areas of your figure. When light reflects off the fabric across your hips, it can create bright highlights that make the area look fuller. This tends to be especially noticeable with clingy satin skirts, whereas heavier or matte fabrics usually create a smoother-looking silhouette.

20. Pants With Exaggerated Hip Panels

Some trousers come with curved seams, contrasting panels, or extra fabric that's specifically designed to highlight the hips. These details can give the impression of additional width, even when the pants themselves aren't especially loose. If you prefer a straighter silhouette, trousers with simple side seams and minimal decoration around the hips are usually a better option.