Comfortable Footwear Doesn't Always Win Everyone Over

When it comes to choosing shoes, comfort usually matters more than impressing anyone else, especially if you're spending hours on your feet. A pair of practical sneakers, cushioned sandals, or easy-to-wear flats can make getting through a busy day considerably more enjoyable. However, some footwear choices that women absolutely love aren't always popular with men, particularly those who prefer more traditional or dressy styles.

1. Crocs

Lightweight, spacious, and easy to wipe clean, no wonder Crocs have been such a huge hit with women. They can be worn almost anywhere, whether running errands, working in the garden, going on holiday, or relaxing at home. But their very bulky styling, large perforations, and general "Crocy" nature put some men off!

2. UGG Boots

Extremely cozy, warm, soft, and comfortable, these are great boots for women to wear during the colder season. They're easy to style with leggings, skinny jeans, etc., as they're slightly slouchy, too. Some men, however, aren't particularly fond of their bulky appearance or the way the boots can look a little too casual for everyday outfits.

3. Birkenstocks

Women love Birkenstocks because of their comfort, straps across the top, and ease of walking in them. It's therefore no surprise they're frequently worn all day by many female fans! Despite their popularity, some men find the thick soles and wide straps unattractive, particularly when paired with otherwise dressy clothing.

4. Platform Sneakers

If you want the look of added height but want to avoid restrictive and potentially painful heels, platform sneakers are ideal. There's also a range of styles and colors to suit just about any casual ensemble. Still, their thick, oversized soles can look a little excessive to men who prefer simpler and more streamlined sneakers.

5. Orthopedic Sandals

Orthopedic sandals are designed to provide support, reduce discomfort, and make walking easier for people who need extra foot care. Many modern versions look considerably more fashionable than older medical-style designs, although practicality remains their biggest selling point. Men who prioritize appearance over comfort may find the thick straps and supportive construction less appealing.

6. Ballet Flats

As they offer a great compromise to heels, ballet flats are worn by many women on a regular basis, and you'll probably find a few pairs in most ladies' shoe collections! Stylish enough to be worn with most attire, many men nonetheless find them quite plain-looking and "flat" in comparison.

7. Jelly Sandals

Reminiscent of childhood! Jelly shoes are cheap and easy to put on when it's warm. Usually made out of thin, bendable plastic, they make a great beach or holiday choice. Some men dislike them because of their material and appearance, thinking they're too juvenile.

8. Slouchy Slipper Boots

Slipper boots are especially popular around the house because they keep feet warm and provide plenty of cushioning. Some women even wear them for quick trips outside because they're so convenient and comfortable. Men who dislike overly casual footwear may find their soft, oversized shape difficult to appreciate outside the home.

9. Chunky Dad Sneakers

Trendy and very roomy, these sneakers accommodate larger feet with extra-thick soles. They can be styled with many outfits and are favored by lots of women. However, some men think the exaggerated proportions look clunky and would rather see a more traditional athletic shoe.

10. Clogs

A comfy clog shoe is ideal if a woman is on her feet for long periods of the day. They're available in leather, suede, rubber, and other materials, so there's no shortage of styles to choose from. Even so, their closed toes and bulky silhouettes can give them a somewhat old-fashioned appearance that doesn't appeal to everyone.

11. Gladiator Sandals

Gladiator sandals can be surprisingly comfortable, particularly when they have flat soles and adjustable straps. Women often enjoy their distinctive look during warmer months because they add interest to otherwise simple summer outfits. Some men, however, aren't fans of all the straps running across the feet and ankles, especially when the sandals extend high up the calves.

12. Flip-Flops

Likely to be worn during the summer months, these lightweight and easy-to-use flip-flops are cheap and perfect for a day at the beach! While many men don't mind flip-flops, some aren't particularly fond of them because they appear too casual. Still, some men find them too informal for most settings, while others simply dislike the exposed toes and distinctive sound they make when walking.

13. Wedge Sneakers

Women who like the added height that heels can offer will love a wedge sneaker for the lift without having to suffer through wearing traditional high heels. They can therefore look like a strange combination of a shoe and heel to men who don't understand them!

14. Fuzzy Slides

Fuzzy-feeling slide shoes can greatly increase comfort when walking around the house or wearing lighter footwear outdoors. However, their oversized, fluffy appearance isn't everyone's favorite, and some men think they look more like bedroom slippers than proper shoes.

15. Peep-Toe Booties

These allow toes to "breathe" while remaining sufficiently enclosed for milder (but not warm!) weather conditions. They're also a good means of injecting some style into a woman's outfit. Men who prefer classic ankle boots may find the exposed toes and unusual seasonal design somewhat confusing.

16. Espadrille Flats

Light and airy, these shoes are ideal for the warmer months and feature natural materials throughout. Many women enjoy their comfort and appearance, particularly when out walking on holiday or around the local area. Some men aren't especially impressed by the rope-like detailing, which can make the shoes look too informal for certain outfits.

17. Rain Boots

These are essential if a woman wants to protect her feet during persistent rainy spells, muddy conditions, or similar situations. They can now be bought in many fun styles. Their oversized shape and shiny material aren't particularly attractive to everyone, especially when paired with an otherwise polished outfit.

18. Wide-Strap Sport Sandals

These offer plenty of banding across the foot and a roomy sole to ensure adequate support and grip when walking around. They're ideal if planning to spend time on your feet outdoors, going away, or unable to manage regular sandals. Some men find their practical appearance too sporty for everyday fashion, particularly when the straps are thick and the soles are noticeably chunky.

19. Low-Profile Walking Shoes

These are designed with extra padding, cushioning, and support to aid long periods of walking. Most will have a fairly feminine appearance, although some will still favor a practical look, which may not be ideal with other clothing choices. Men who favor fashionable sneakers might find these shoes a little too basic, especially when the colors and details resemble traditional athletic footwear.

20. House Slippers

Nobody can argue against the benefits of having a nice pair of house slippers when getting home after a hard day's work. They're likely padded to ensure warmth and slight support, but some men will object if the slippers are extremely big. Additionally, some men find oversized slippers with decorative bows, animal faces, or fluffy details less than fashionable.