When Bridal Fashion Goes Too Far

Every bride wants to feel beautiful on her wedding day, and ultimately, it’s up to her what she rocks down the aisle. The thing is, with so many guests in attendance, not every trend gets universal approval. If you're curious about the wedding looks that tend to raise eyebrows, these 20 styles have plenty of critics.

1. Head-to-Toe Rhinestone Gowns

There’s nothing wrong with a little sparkle, but dresses covered in rhinestones aren't everyone's idea of elegance. Some women find heavily embellished gowns distracting, particularly when the crystals cover everything from the neckline to the train. Under bright reception lighting, all that reflected light can also make it look like you’re staring at a walking flash bulb.

2. Short Bridal Minidresses

Short dresses are popular for receptions and courthouse ceremonies, but don’t assume their chic, modern flair lands in everyone’s good graces. A strapless white minidress with a barely-there hemline might appeal to brides who love contemporary fashion, but traditional guests usually peg it as too casual.

3. Enormous Feather Trims

Who doesn’t want a little pizzazz on their wedding day? There’s no better way to do it than with feathers, especially colorful ones that introduce an interesting texture! However, an abundance of them doesn't always produce the effect a bride wants. Some women really do consider the embellishments unnecessarily theatrical.

4. Neon-Colored Wedding Dresses

Not every bride wants to wear white, and there's nothing wrong with choosing a unique hue. What you choose, however, matters more to some! Fluorescent pink, electric lime, and highlighter yellow gowns can receive mixed reactions from women who prefer more subdued palettes.

5. Dresses With Too Much Bling

Rhinestones aren’t the only way to make yourself sparkle—and you can overdo it in other areas, too. Some brides choose heavily decorated gowns with matching jeweled belts or dangling jewelry sets. For women who prefer more refined bridal fashion, all those competing decorations can make even an expensive dress look surprisingly off-kilter.

6. Excessive Mermaid Gowns

Mermaid dresses are popular for their fitted silhouettes, although some versions take their dramatic skirts a little too far. Designs featuring multiple layers of stiff organza ruffles extending from the knees can appear excessively busy. Women who dislike this particular style often prefer mermaid gowns with smoother skirts that maintain their shape without so much additional fabric.

7. Bridal Gowns With Animal Prints

Leopard spots certainly make an impression, but their appearance on wedding dresses can divide opinions. With such an unconventional choice, people don’t really expect to see zebra stripes on a gown! The reality is that more traditional women may struggle to associate these bold patterns with elegant attire.

8. Extreme High-Low Hemlines

High-low wedding dresses offer brides a chance to show off their legs without sacrificing a longer skirt completely. But that doesn’t always sit well with everyone. The most exaggerated versions feature very short fronts accompanied by floor-length backs, creating an unusually dramatic difference in length. Though it’s a good way to stand out, other women find the combination awkward.

9. Transparent Plastic Accessories

Clear PVC accessories have shown up quite a bit in contemporary fashion, and bridal collections haven't been entirely immune to their influence. The thing is, that doesn’t necessarily mean they belong at the buffet. Transparent handbags, plastic belts, and oversized acrylic jewelry can look unusual beside delicate lace or expensive silk.

10. Tight Wedding Dresses

A fitted silhouette can look beautiful, but some brides choose gowns that are noticeably too form-fitting. Sure, the curves are there, but some women—particularly older generations—will wonder how you’re breathing in it! Dresses that create visible strain at the seams can also appear a tad untailored.

11. Too Much Sheer Fabric

If you really want to turn heads, sheer lace is a good way to achieve that! Illusion panels also introduce delicate detailing, but certain wedding dresses leave very little to the imagination. Anything from transparent bodices to visible corset cups might have some older women’s eyes pop out of their heads.

12. Gowns Covered in Giant Flowers

Floral decorations have a long history in bridal fashion, but unusually large appliqués don't appeal to everyone. Some contemporary gowns feature enormous three-dimensional roses covering the shoulders, waist, and entire skirt. When these embellishments take center stage, critics feel that the underlying dress loses its elegance.

13. Overly Dramatic Ball Gowns

Every bride deserves to feel special, and no fairytale wedding is complete without the big ball gown. The thing is, enormous princess-style dresses aren't universally admired (though you’d assume they would be)! For some, ball gowns with layers of stiff tulle and extremely long trains can seem unnecessarily extravagant.

14. Excessively Fringed Dresses

Don’t kid yourself—fringe can absolutely introduce movement and personality to bridal fashion, particularly if you love a good vintage look. However, dresses with long strands of beaded fringe from the shoulders to the ankles look more overwhelming than chic. The constant movement and elaborate detailing aren't particularly appealing to women who prefer cleaner silhouettes.

15. Gowns With Multiple Dramatic Cutouts

Strategically placed cutouts can give traditional designs a contemporary appearance, so you shouldn’t ignore them completely. But gowns featuring openings around the waist, chest, hips, and back simultaneously tend to be more controversial. Some women dismiss those complicated designs.

16. Bridal Dresses With Ombré Glitter

No one said you can’t experiment with color on the big day, and ombre dresses are a good way to show off a bit of creativity. That said, it all depends on how far you take it. Glitter-heavy versions can be particularly divisive, and while the effect suits a playful tone, women who lean toward understated fashion consider it too flashy.

17. Wedding Dresses With Elaborate LED Lighting

Believe it or not, some unconventional bridal designs incorporate tiny LED lights into their skirts, creating an illuminated effect during evening celebrations. It’s as fancy as it sounds! But it’s also a bit too out there for some people.

18. Excessive Chain Details

Decorative chains aren't limited to everyday fashion, as some contemporary bridal designs incorporate metallic strands across their bodices and skirts. But here’s the truth about that: a white satin dress covered in dangling chains only leaves a good impression on some people. Many women favor softer bridal aesthetics, and they’ll consider the combination too harsh for a wedding.

19. Huge Tulle Trains

A colorful train can add personality to a gown, but fluorescent tulle? That doesn’t receive universal approval. Some designs pair relatively simple white dresses with enormous detachable trains in bright orange or hot pink—and it doesn’t always get the reception brides think it will.

20. Deep Necklines

Someone cover grandma’s eyes! Though plunging necklines have become popular, some designs extend almost to the bride's waist. While these revealing gowns can look beautiful when tailored properly, women with more traditional tastes sometimes find them inappropriate. A neckline that constantly needs adjusting can also distract from an otherwise lovely dress.