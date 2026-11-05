20 Tattoos That Are A Nightmare To Cover Up Later

Some Ink Is Harder to Hide

Getting a tattoo is exciting, but what happens when you eventually want something different? While plenty of designs can be covered with fresh artwork, others present serious challenges because of their size, placement, or heavy pigmentation. Even the most talented tattoo artist has limitations when working over existing ink, and certain designs leave very little room for creativity. While there’s no way to know if you’ll ever change your mind, it’s worth thinking about these 20 designs that are particularly troublesome if you do.

1. Solid Blackout Tattoos

Covering an entire forearm with solid black ink certainly creates a dramatic flair, but what happens if you don’t want it one day? What happens if you’d rather build some sort of sleeve? Well, changing that design later is exceptionally difficult. Anyone hoping to replace a blackout sleeve with colorful flowers or delicate artwork may need extensive laser lightening first.

2. Large Geometric Mandalas

An elaborate mandala might look beautiful, but those repeating circles, thick outlines, and carefully positioned details can remain recognizable beneath new artwork. Concealing the entire design often demands a lot of time and money, too, which isn't convenient when the original already takes up most of your shoulder.

3. Full-Color Portrait Tattoos

Having someone's face tattooed onto your skin can be a meaningful tribute, and there’s nothing wrong with wanting to pay homage to a loved one. However, realistic portraits present several challenges down the line. The combination of skin tones, dark shadows, and recognizable facial features makes it difficult to disguise the original image without creating an unusually dense replacement.

4. Thick Tribal Bands

Those bold tribal-inspired patterns may have come and gone with the wind, but plenty of people still enjoy them. Plenty of people also moved on from the fad, as well. If you’re in the latter group, you know already that their heavy black curves wrap completely around the upper arm, leaving little flexibility for an entirely different composition. Replacing one with something softer can require substantial changes.

5. Tattoos Across the Fingers

A collection of tiny symbols stretching across your knuckles might seem harmless because each tattoo is so small. However, that size is actually part of the problem! Your fingers also offer limited space for additional artwork, and the natural movement of your hands can complicate the appearance of detailed designs.

6. Oversized Gothic Lettering

Imagine having an enormous word written across your stomach in thick, heavily shaded lettering. It’s cool, sure, but those dramatic black letters also create strong, recognizable shapes that aren't easily incorporated into unrelated artwork. If you’re second-guessing yourself, an artist may need to develop an entirely new composition rather than just placing more words over it.

7. Full Back Tattoos

A detailed dragon extending from your shoulders to your lower back? It’s obvious how much space that eats up! And if you ever change your mind, creating a replacement that completely conceals it becomes a major undertaking. You could find yourself choosing between extensive laser treatments and a substantial redesign that preserves portions of the existing tattoo.

8. Dark Realistic Animal Tattoos

A realistic panther on your upper arm certainly looks cool, but it also comes with a lot of black shading, making it difficult to introduce lighter imagery without the original design remaining visible. Covering anything that relies on heavy black ink probably isn't realistic unless you're prepared for significant lightening.

9. Brightly Colored Traditional Tattoos

Color can be just as big a problem too, though! Traditional tattoos have all kinds of bold outlines and concentrated colors, which help make their designs pop. But a large red rose with deep green leaves may be difficult to conceal beneath softer shades; its original colors can affect the appearance of new ink.

10. Intricate Black Lace Designs

You wouldn’t think lace would cause so much of a headache, but you’d be surprised! Their repeated black patterns create numerous small shapes that must be disguised individually or incorporated into a larger composition. Covering an elaborate lace collar without extending the replacement farther across your chest can be an even bigger hill to climb.

11. Large Compass Tattoos

A compass covering your entire forearm combines straight lines, sharp points, and circular borders into one highly structured design. Of course it looks cool, but if you ever want to do something with it, your artist has their work cut out for them! These recognizable geometric elements can remain noticeable even when an artist attempts to conceal them beneath an unrelated image.

12. Dense Dotwork Tattoos

Dotwork designs use thousands of small ink deposits to create shading and detailed illustrations. It’s not easy to do, and it’s even harder to cover. Hiding dense sections successfully requires careful attention to how the original shading interacts with the replacement artwork.

13. Tattoos Around the Wrist

A decorative bracelet tattoo can seem like a convenient alternative to wearing jewelry, and in most cases, it is! Unfortunately, the circular placement makes it difficult to disguise without creating something that also wraps around your wrist. So if you’re hoping to replace a thick bracelet with one small, discreet symbol, you’ll find out pretty quickly that the existing ink doesn't allow that much flexibility.

14. Large Checkerboard Patterns

Checkerboard tattoos are striking—their alternating dark squares and uninked spaces create such obvious contrast that it’s hard not to be impressed. That said, covering a sizable checkerboard means accounting for the solid black sections while finding a way to conceal the grid. What will the replacement entail? Extensive dark shading, especially if you don't want those squares poking through the new art.

15. Heavily Shaded Skull Tattoos

Skulls have been popular for generations, and many designs turn to shadows around the eye sockets and teeth. That’s exactly why a large skull can be so tough to disguise. Those concentrated dark areas restrict the placement of new details, and even an experienced artist can struggle to transform it.

16. Tattoos Covering the Entire Neck

An elaborate neck tattoo can leave very little untouched skin available for a replacement. Though it might not have crossed your mind at the time, the area's limited dimensions make it difficult to expand the artwork enough to conceal the original edges, particularly when the design touches your jaw.

17. Large Stained-Glass Tattoos

Stained-glass-inspired tattoos use all sorts of impressive features: thick black borders, saturated hues, and detailed art. Although the finished piece can look stunning, its combination of dark outlines and multiple colors creates complicated restrictions for changes. Replacing it with something understated will likely mean sacrificing the lighter palette you originally wanted.

18. Symmetrical Chest Pieces

Do you have matching designs positioned across both sides of the chest? There’s no doubt they create an impressive sense of balance, but that symmetry can become tricky! Covering only one side may leave the overall arrangement looking uneven, especially when the original tattoos meet near the sternum. Even worse, changing one little thing could mean reworking more of the chest than you intended.

19. Tattoos With Raised Scarring

Not every tattoo heals with a smooth surface, and if there’s already a bit of scarring, poking the skin again won’t help. Since scar tissue may also respond differently to new pigmentation, replacing the artwork also demands careful assessment rather than an ordinary cover-up.

20. Tattoos That Have Already Been Covered Up

What about those of us who have changed our minds a few times already? Well, there’s no shame in rethinking an old piece, but repeating the process over the same area creates more complications. Another complete transformation might be out of the question, so you should speak with your artist first!