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🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Shawnee, OK for Nurses & PTAs
Shawnee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for nurses and therapists. If you’re in women’s health or rehab, there are some solid options right now.
Nurse Practitioner – Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Employer: SSM Health
- Location: Shawnee, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient women’s health role with Monday–Friday, day shift hours and no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. You’ll join an established OB/GYN team in an ambulatory, procedure-based clinic, seeing patients across all ages and building long-term relationships.
Physical Therapist Assistant (Skilled Nursing)
- Employer: RehabSource
- Location: Shawnee, OK (skilled nursing facilities)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem, PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Therapist-led company with flexible scheduling (weekdays & weekends) and options from full-time to PRN. You’ll help residents improve mobility and independence, with mentorship, CEU assistance, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits for many roles.
Registered Nurse – Women’s Services (L&D/Postpartum/Nursery)
- Employer: SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee
- Location: Shawnee, OK
- Type: PRN (Variable shift)
- Salary: Not listed
PRN women’s services role covering Labor & Delivery, Postpartum, and Nursery. Requires 1+ year of L&D experience and at least 36 hours per 6-week schedule (including 24 weekend hours), with strong support, education benefits, and a full SSM Health benefits package for eligible team members.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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