Shawnee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for nurses and therapists. If you’re in women’s health or rehab, there are some solid options right now.

Employer: SSM Health

SSM Health Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient women’s health role with Monday–Friday, day shift hours and no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. You’ll join an established OB/GYN team in an ambulatory, procedure-based clinic, seeing patients across all ages and building long-term relationships.

Employer: RehabSource

Location: Shawnee, OK (skilled nursing facilities)

(skilled nursing facilities) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem, PRN

Salary: Not listed

Therapist-led company with flexible scheduling (weekdays & weekends) and options from full-time to PRN. You’ll help residents improve mobility and independence, with mentorship, CEU assistance, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits for many roles.

Employer: SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee

Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: PRN (Variable shift)

Salary: Not listed

PRN women’s services role covering Labor & Delivery, Postpartum, and Nursery. Requires 1+ year of L&D experience and at least 36 hours per 6-week schedule (including 24 weekend hours), with strong support, education benefits, and a full SSM Health benefits package for eligible team members.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.