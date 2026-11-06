🏥 Shawnee, OK Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Shawnee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in-home care to hospital and clinic roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next step in care work.

Employer: ComForCare

ComForCare Location: Shawnee, OK (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time schedules available)

(posting notes part-time schedules available) Salary: Not listed

Help seniors stay safe and comfortable at home with tasks like hygiene, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. This role stands out for flexible scheduling, weekly pay, paid training, holiday pay, and referral bonuses, plus a quick hiring and onboarding process.

Employer: Citizen Potawatomi Nation – Health Services

Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time or part-time (non-exempt)

Full-time or part-time (non-exempt) Salary: $23.84–$40.71/hour

Work in a clinical lab running a full range of tests, handling specimens, and supporting providers with accurate results. Full-time roles include medical, dental, and vision insurance with low biweekly premiums, plus steady hours in a team-focused lab setting.

Employer: TeamHealth

Location: St. Anthony Shawnee Hospital, Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

For experienced NPs or PAs (2+ years EM), this is a fast-paced emergency department role seeing all acuity levels. Perks include health insurance, 401(k), paid liability insurance with tail, clinician wellness and CME resources, and leadership and growth opportunities with a national group.

Employer: Red Rock Behavioral Health Services

Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead outpatient mental health services while still keeping a partial caseload, supervising staff, and shaping programs. This role offers strong benefits like employer-paid health portion, retirement with 5% employer contribution, student loan repayment options, generous PTO and holidays, and extra education and wellness days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.