🤝 Shawnee, OK Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Shawnee has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical social work.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support people with diverse abilities in their homes and in the community. You’ll help with daily living, health and safety, behavior support, and documentation while encouraging independence and community involvement.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00/hour + benefits (401k with 3% match, PTO, holiday pay for full-time)

Hands-on caregiving role helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live well. Good fit if you’re patient and compassionate and want stable work with training, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – OKC VA Health Care System

Location: Shawnee Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)

Level: GS-12 Senior Social Worker

Benefits: Competitive federal salary, 37–50 days paid time off/year, federal pension + 401k (up to 5% match), health/vision/dental/life, Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000) for eligible candidates

Advanced clinical social work role serving Veterans in a Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program. You’ll do assessments, crisis and suicide risk work, individual and group therapy, advanced case management, and provide supervision/consultation to other clinicians.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.