🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Shawnee, OK

Shawnee’s food scene is busy, and local spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: TSG Restaurants

TSG Restaurants Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $9.00 – $15.50 per hour

This role is all about friendly service in a clean, no-grease environment (jeans and t-shirts instead of stiff uniforms). Offers same-day pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow with one of America’s largest restaurant franchisees.

Employer: Santa Fe Cattle Company (MRG, LLC)

Santa Fe Cattle Company (MRG, LLC) Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role doing daily food prep, cooking to spec, and keeping your station stocked and clean. Good fit if you like a busy line, care about food quality, and can stay calm under pressure; prior line cook experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + you keep 100% of your tips (no tip sharing)

Front-of-house role focused on warm, country-style hospitality. Offers weekly pay with same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount on food and retail; no serving experience needed, training starts on day one.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—restaurants tend to hire fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.