🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Shawnee, OK

Shawnee’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping customers, leading teams, or working with beauty products, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on beauty role at the Brow Bar doing brow/facial waxing, tinting, and makeup applications while helping guests pick the right products. You’ll need an active cosmetology or esthetics license, enjoy sales, and be ready for a fast, guest-focused environment with ongoing brand training.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 4832 Marketplace Blvd, Shawnee, OK 74804

Type: Regular Full-Time

Salary: $14.50 – $16.50 per hour

Lead the front end and customer service area, act as Manager on Duty, and help train and coach the team. Comes with benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and an associate discount, plus a clear path toward store management.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keyholder role leading a zone of the sales floor—merchandising, stocking, signage, and daily recovery—while supervising associates. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of retail leadership, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits, 401(k) with match, and a 20% discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.