🏥 Shawnee, OK Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Shawnee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from federal service to private practice and senior care. Here are several solid roles hiring now across different skill levels.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Oklahoma City VA Health Care System)

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Oklahoma City VA Health Care System) Location: Shawnee Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM Salary: Competitive federal pay (grade GS-11 to GS-13 ), regular increases

Competitive federal pay (grade ), regular increases Key perks: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) with potential student loan reimbursement (up to program limits), 37–50 days paid time off per year, federal pension and 401(k) with up to 5% VA match, federal health/vision/dental/life/long-term care, paid parental leave, childcare subsidy for qualifying families.

Work with Veterans in an outpatient setting doing assessments, diagnosis, and individual/family/group therapy. Role includes crisis work, consultation with other VA staff, and chances to teach, supervise trainees, and participate in research and program evaluation.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Family Dental of Shawnee)

(Family Dental of Shawnee) Location: 19 Interstate Parkway, Shawnee, OK 74804

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Wed 7:45 AM–5:00 PM; Thu 6:45 AM–3:00 PM (no lunch)

Salary: Not listed; includes competitive benefits

Provide preventive care and hygiene services as a key member of a busy general practice. You’ll get health insurance, retirement plans, PTO, six paid holidays, plus strong continuing education and 1:1 hygiene mentorship through Heartland’s large support network.

Employer: Valir Health – Valir PACE

Location: Shawnee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay; retention and referral bonuses

Split your time between kitchen/dining support and hands-on care for seniors in the PACE program. This role offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match from day one, company-paid life insurance, generous PTO, and a paid day off for your birthday, plus clear career development paths.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.