undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Shawnee, KS Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Shawnee has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from HVAC work to mobile detailing and building supervision. Good mix of steady full-time roles and flexible field work.
Service Technician
- Employer: SHAWNEE HEATING & AIR
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Field HVAC service role: drive a company vehicle, go job to job, do residential maintenance, and help with light commercial systems as you grow. Good fit if you like working with your hands, talking with customers, and building your skills toward higher-level tech work.
HVAC Installer
- Employer: SHAWNEE HEATING & AIR
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Install ductwork, high-efficiency systems, water heaters, and more. This role is great if you already know your way around electrical, low-voltage wiring, and refrigeration lines and want steady install work with chances to supervise others.
Zone Supervisor
- Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Pay: $20.94/hour
Lead cleaning and building maintenance teams, handle schedules, quality checks, and training, and work closely with clients. Full-time role with access to medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k), and discounts for those over 30 hours a week.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take your detailing skills on the road, cleaning and polishing cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. Ideal if you already have your own detailing gear, like working solo, and enjoy turning dirty cars into “like new” rides.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on hours, experience, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.