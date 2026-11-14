Shawnee has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from HVAC work to mobile detailing and building supervision. Good mix of steady full-time roles and flexible field work.

Employer: SHAWNEE HEATING & AIR

SHAWNEE HEATING & AIR Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Field HVAC service role: drive a company vehicle, go job to job, do residential maintenance, and help with light commercial systems as you grow. Good fit if you like working with your hands, talking with customers, and building your skills toward higher-level tech work.

Employer: SHAWNEE HEATING & AIR

SHAWNEE HEATING & AIR Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Install ductwork, high-efficiency systems, water heaters, and more. This role is great if you already know your way around electrical, low-voltage wiring, and refrigeration lines and want steady install work with chances to supervise others.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $20.94/hour

Lead cleaning and building maintenance teams, handle schedules, quality checks, and training, and work closely with clients. Full-time role with access to medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k), and discounts for those over 30 hours a week.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Take your detailing skills on the road, cleaning and polishing cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. Ideal if you already have your own detailing gear, like working solo, and enjoy turning dirty cars into “like new” rides.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on hours, experience, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.