Shawnee’s schools are gearing up for the 2026–27 year and hiring early. If you work in special education or student support, there are several solid roles with steady hours and clear schedules.

Employer: TheraPeds Partners

TheraPeds Partners Location: Shawnee, KS (on-site, school-based)

(on-site, school-based) Type: Full-time, 5 days/week (Nov 2026 – May/June 2027)

(Nov 2026 – May/June 2027) Pay: $40–$50+/hour

This role focuses on a preschool population, with a mix of teaching, case management, IEPs, and evaluations. You get guaranteed hours, planning time, and the option to work as W-2 or 1099, plus access to health benefits and a supportive special ed team.

Employer: Meda Health

Location: Shawnee Mission, KS (school-based, community settings)

(school-based, community settings) Type: Travel or local contract , school-year schedule

, school-year schedule Hours: 35 hours/week, days (students in session)

(students in session) Pay: Local: $56/hour \ Travel: ~$2,204/week (base pay + tax-free stipends)

Work with students who are blind or visually impaired, teaching safe travel skills in school and community environments. This contract runs as soon as possible through May 21, 2027, with day-one medical, dental, and vision benefits and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: TheraPeds Partners

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time or part-time (2–5 days/week) , on-site

, on-site Dates: Nov 2026 – May/June 2027

Pay: $45–$55+/hour

Support middle and high school students by interpreting in classroom settings and meetings. This role offers guaranteed hours, school-day schedules, and access to health, dental, vision, and 401(k) for eligible W-2 staff.

Employer: De Soto Unified School District (USD 232)

Location: Prairie Ridge Elementary, Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time, classified , 7.5 hrs/day (37.5 hrs/week)

, Starting Pay: $24.00/hour (commensurate with experience)

Help students with behavioral challenges by implementing behavior plans, collecting data, and supporting IEPs. If you don’t have an RBT license yet, the district starts you at $17.50/hour and will reimburse up to $500 to get your RBT within 90 days, plus an excellent benefits package.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.