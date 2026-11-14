Shawnee’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big brands hiring full-time. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: 2020 Companies (for Samsung Electronics America )

2020 Companies (for ) Location: Best Buy 39 – Overland Park, near Shawnee, KS

Best Buy 39 – Overland Park, near Type: Full-time (about 32+ hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $19.00/hour + quarterly bonus

Help shoppers try the latest Samsung phones, tablets, and wearables inside Best Buy. This role comes with weekly pay, paid training, benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and company tech gear to use on the job.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: Shawnee, KS (6451 Quivira Rd, 66216)

(6451 Quivira Rd, 66216) Type: Regular Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Lead the front end, support cashiers, and step in as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership, want growth into management, and like perks such as employee discount, benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour (depends on experience and location)

Classic front-of-store role: run the register, help customers find items, stock shelves, and support photo and online pickup. Good for someone who wants steady hours, varied tasks, and room to learn in a well-known pharmacy chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.