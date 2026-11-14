undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shawnee
🏥 Shawnee, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Shawnee’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, schools, and clinics are all hiring. If you’re in medical, behavioral health, or school-based services, there are several solid options here.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,678–$2,883/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,678 – $2,883 per week
Work in a hospital cancer center delivering radiation therapy with a supportive travel agency behind you. Great for experienced ARRT (T) therapists who want strong weekly pay plus benefits and CEU support.
Behavioral Health Tech II (Nights)
- Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health
- Location: Shawnee, KS (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Thurs–Mon, 10pm–6am
- Pay: $17 – $23/hour
Support patients in a residential behavioral health setting—monitor safety, lead groups, help with daily routines, and assist nursing. Good fit if you have some mental health experience and like steady night-shift work.
School Psychologist – PreK (FT or PT)
- Employer: TheraPeds Partners
- Location: Shawnee, KS (school-based, on campus)
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week) or Part-time (2–3 days/week), Nov 2026 – May/June 2027
- Pay: $65 – $75+/hour
Serve preschool students with evaluations, eligibility, and student services in a manageable caseload setting. Great for licensed school psychs who want guaranteed hours and strong hourly pay.
School Audiologist
- Employer: TheraPeds Partners
- Location: Shawnee, KS (school-based, on campus)
- Type: Full-time, 5 days/week, Nov 2026 – May/June 2027
- Pay: $55 – $65+/hour
Provide hearing screenings, assessments, and support for preschool–elementary students. Ideal for a Kansas-licensed Au.D. who wants school hours, guaranteed time, and a mix of direct service and IEP work.
Registered Behavior Technician II
- Employer: Caravel Autism Health
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Type: Full-time, mostly Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm (occasional Saturday)
- Pay: $18.24 – $31.05/hour
Work 1:1 with young children with autism using play-based ABA. Perfect for active RBTs who want clear career paths, BCBA scholarship support, and a stable daytime schedule.
Certified Respiratory Therapist – Full Time Nights
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS (hospital)
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Pay Range: $24.24 – $45.09/hour
Handle vents, blood gases, and critical respiratory care in a busy hospital with strong benefits from day one. Great for CRTs who like fast-paced acute care and night differentials.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.