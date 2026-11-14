Shawnee’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, schools, and clinics are all hiring. If you’re in medical, behavioral health, or school-based services, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Shawnee Mission, KS (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract , days, 40 hrs/week

Full-time, , days, Pay: $2,678 – $2,883 per week

Work in a hospital cancer center delivering radiation therapy with a supportive travel agency behind you. Great for experienced ARRT (T) therapists who want strong weekly pay plus benefits and CEU support.

Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health

Location: Shawnee, KS (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , Thurs–Mon, 10pm–6am

, Thurs–Mon, Pay: $17 – $23/hour

Support patients in a residential behavioral health setting—monitor safety, lead groups, help with daily routines, and assist nursing. Good fit if you have some mental health experience and like steady night-shift work.

Employer: TheraPeds Partners

Location: Shawnee, KS (school-based, on campus)

(school-based, on campus) Type: Full-time (5 days/week) or Part-time (2–3 days/week) , Nov 2026 – May/June 2027

or , Nov 2026 – May/June 2027 Pay: $65 – $75+/hour

Serve preschool students with evaluations, eligibility, and student services in a manageable caseload setting. Great for licensed school psychs who want guaranteed hours and strong hourly pay.

Employer: TheraPeds Partners

Location: Shawnee, KS (school-based, on campus)

(school-based, on campus) Type: Full-time , 5 days/week, Nov 2026 – May/June 2027

, 5 days/week, Nov 2026 – May/June 2027 Pay: $55 – $65+/hour

Provide hearing screenings, assessments, and support for preschool–elementary students. Ideal for a Kansas-licensed Au.D. who wants school hours, guaranteed time, and a mix of direct service and IEP work.

Employer: Caravel Autism Health

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time , mostly Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm (occasional Saturday)

, mostly Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm (occasional Saturday) Pay: $18.24 – $31.05/hour

Work 1:1 with young children with autism using play-based ABA. Perfect for active RBTs who want clear career paths, BCBA scholarship support, and a stable daytime schedule.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: Shawnee Mission, KS (hospital)

(hospital) Type: Full-time , night shift

, night shift Pay Range: $24.24 – $45.09/hour

Handle vents, blood gases, and critical respiratory care in a busy hospital with strong benefits from day one. Great for CRTs who like fast-paced acute care and night differentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.