Shawnee’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from beauty to groceries. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, do demos, ring up sales, and keep the store looking great. Good fit if you love beauty trends, talking with people, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week)

Pay range: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, handle customer issues, and help with stocking and displays. Great if you have some retail experience and want leadership duties with benefits, even part-time.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Part-time

Hourly base pay: $29.00/hour (with performance incentives; at least $20/hr total pay guaranteed with incentives)

High-level sales and service role helping customers with phones, plans, and tech issues in a busy store. Best for someone with prior T-Mobile/mobile expert experience who wants strong pay plus stock and solid benefits.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4611

Walmart Supercenter #4611 Location: 5701 Silverheel St, Shawnee, KS 66226

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $20 – $33/hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

Lead the deli/bakery team, prep fresh food, serve customers at the counter, and keep everything clean and food-safe. Good match if you like fast-paced work, food service, and want full-time hours with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.