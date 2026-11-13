Shawnee’s construction scene is busy, with concrete and infrastructure work growing fast. If you like working with your hands and being outdoors, there are some solid options here.

Employer: UES (Universal Engineering Sciences)

UES (Universal Engineering Sciences) Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience and certifications)

Work on real projects like highways, bridges, schools, and hospitals while testing concrete, soils, and asphalt on active job sites. This role hires from entry-level to senior techs, offers training and certifications, and is great if you want to build a long-term career in construction materials testing.

Employer: Steller Concrete, LLC

Location: Shawnee, KS (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $32.00 per hour, based on experience

Join a commercial concrete crew doing flatwork and wall finishing across the KC Metro. This is a good fit if you’re dependable, like physical outdoor work, and want steady work, training, and benefits (401k with match, health, dental, vision, and more).

Employer: Steller Concrete, LLC

Location: Shawnee, KS (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00 – $38.00 per hour, based on experience

Lead crews on large commercial concrete projects, handling safety, schedule, and quality on site. Ideal if you have 5+ years of commercial concrete experience, strong leadership skills, and want a role with advancement potential and full benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.