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Shawnee
⚠️ Shawnee Mission school email outage – call schools instead
3 days ago
⚠️ Shawnee Mission school emails not working right now
Microsoft Outlook, the email system used across the Shawnee Mission School District, is having a nationwide outage.
Because of this, many emails to and from district staff and schools are not being sent or received right now.
If you need to share time-sensitive information with your child’s school, please call the school building by phone instead of emailing until this is fixed.
The district says they hope to have the issue resolved soon and apologize for any frustration or inconvenience.
More Info: Email Outage | News Archive Details
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