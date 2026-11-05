🏥 Shawnee, KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Benefits

Shawnee’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hands-on patient care to weekend front-desk pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Shawnee Gardens Healthcare & Rehab Center

Shawnee Gardens Healthcare & Rehab Center Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift CNA role in a rehab/long-term care setting, focused on daily care, hygiene, and helping residents get to therapy, activities, and appointments. Comes with a strong benefits package including 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, PTO, and employee appreciation events.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: Shawnee Mission, KS (Prairie Star location)

Type: Part-time (weekends, 2×12-hour day shifts)

(weekends, 2×12-hour day shifts) Pay Range: $17.57 – $28.12/hour

Front-line imaging registration role handling check-in, insurance, authorizations, and payments for imaging patients. Good fit if you like patient contact and admin work, with benefits and PTO from day one, 403(b), paid parental leave, and mental health resources.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System

Location: Shawnee, KS (KU MedWest)

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Daytime clinic RN role in occupational health, doing assessments, patient education, and follow-up in an ambulatory setting. Requires an active RN license and at least 6 months of RN experience, with extra credit for a BSN and 2+ years’ experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the employer’s careers page for similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.