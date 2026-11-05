🚚 Shawnee, KS Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Shawnee has a solid mix of hands-on logistics work and more advanced supply chain roles right now. Good options here whether you like being on the road, in the warehouse, or in a systems-focused office role.

Employer: Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Part-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Drive and load custom projects and materials, help manage incoming deliveries, and keep inventory organized. You’ll use a forklift, handle shipment paperwork, and support fleet check-in/check-out, with occasional travel and weekend/overtime needs.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$18 per hour, depending on experience

Active, physical job wrapping, packing, lifting, and moving household goods, plus helping load trucks and working in the warehouse. Full-time staff can access benefits, paid holidays, and there’s a summer scholarship program for college students who work the season.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System

Location: Broadmoor Campus – Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-to-senior level role improving supply chain systems and workflows across the health system. You’ll troubleshoot for end users, support new feature testing, lead small projects, and travel between facilities; a Bachelor’s in Business, Supply Chain, or related field plus several years of supply chain experience is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.