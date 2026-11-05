🛒 Shawnee, KS Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Shawnee has a few solid front-line roles open right now, great if you like staying busy and helping people face-to-face.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the registers at Lowe’s, help customers check out smoothly, and jump in with light stocking or carts when needed. Comes with access to health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount for eligible associates.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly + bonuses)

Be the face of U-Haul, helping customers with rentals, returns, and basic equipment checks indoors and outdoors. This role offers “Hire Fast, Pay Fast” same-day pay for working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 certification bonus, plus access to benefits like health insurance (if eligible), 401(k), ESOP, and discounts on tech and travel.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly + bonuses)

Same core duties as the full-time role—support customers, move and inspect trucks and trailers, and use U-Haul’s app to manage rentals—but with part-time hours. Also includes paid working interviews, $100 hiring bonus, and $300 certification bonus, plus access to many of the same perks if you qualify.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.