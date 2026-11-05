🚧 Shawnee, KS construction & trades: multiple solid openings

Shawnee’s trades scene is busy right now—auto shops and field crews are hiring and looking for people who like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus network)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus network) Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $31.25/hour, flat-rate performance pay

Entry–to–mid level tech role where you’ll handle oil changes, brakes, tires, batteries, and road tests while learning diagnostics from senior techs. Comes with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, flexible schedule, and company-paid ASE tests with bonuses.

Employer: Shawnee Mission Ford

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ford dealership is hiring two certified pros: one focused on transmissions, one on electrical. You’ll handle complex diagnostics, video MPIs, and high-level repairs; must have Ford + ASE Master certs and 5+ years Ford dealer experience. Offers health, dental, 401(k), PTO, vehicle purchase plan, and a “winning work schedule.”

Employer: Body Shop Near Me

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $60,000 – $150,000/year

Collision tech role doing structural and non-structural repairs, frame work, and OEM-quality refinish at a 100% employee-owned shop. Strong fit if you know frame machines, welding, and estimating software; includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: UES

Location: Shawnee, KS (Kansas City market)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a CMT field team doing soil, concrete, asphalt, and structural inspections across major projects. Mix of supervising techs, scheduling, fleet/equipment oversight, and jumping in on field tests; ideal for someone with 5+ years CMT experience and ICC or EIT credentials who likes mentoring and outdoor work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to the right person with nearby skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.