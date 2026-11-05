🔧 Shawnee, KS Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Shawnee has some solid cleaning and facility jobs right now, with steady hours and benefits at well-known employers. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Start right away and even get paid the same day. You’ll keep storage units, hallways, and restrooms clean and safe, with on-the-job training, potential bonuses, and access to a wide range of benefits if eligible.

Employer: Velociti Services

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Anticipated posting end: 12/2/2026

Evening shift cleaning role doing mopping, dusting, vacuuming, and trash removal at a client site. Comes with a 401(k) and a mix of company-paid and optional insurance benefits; must pass a drug test and be ready for active, physical work.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Shawnee, KS

Type: Full-time (part-time options may be available)

(part-time options may be available) Salary: Not listed

Work in a senior living community, cleaning resident apartments and common areas while interacting with residents in a friendly way. Offers a full suite of health, life, and retirement benefits (varies by status), PTO and holidays for full-time, and even tuition reimbursement and support for U.S. citizenship for eligible associates.

If one of these fits your schedule and energy level, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.