Shawano’s healthcare scene is busy and growing. If you’re in nursing or clinical work, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: STgenetics

STgenetics Location: Shawano, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10 PM – 6 AM)

Pay: Includes 20% shift differential for hours between 6 PM and 6 AM

Hands-on lab role in animal genetics with structured training and a clear path to grow into higher-level technical or leadership roles. Great fit if you like detailed lab work, night shifts, and want long-term career growth in a high-tech lab.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS) on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.

on behalf of Location: Shawano County, WI (all zip codes)

Type: Per diem / contract (remote + in-home visits)

Compensation: Approx. $2,400–$10,000/month potential , $120–$140 per in-home visit , $85 per telehealth assessment (no guaranteed minimum)

, , (no guaranteed minimum) Benefit: Eligible for 401(k) with automatic 3% enrollment

You’ll do 1-hour in-home or virtual assessments for health plan members, focusing on chronic conditions and closing care gaps. Good for NPs who want flexible, extra income and like working independently in the community.

Employer: Evergreen Health Services, a North Shore Health community

Location: Shawano, WI

Type: Full-time (12-hour shifts) ; part-time and PRN/casual also available

; part-time and PRN/casual also available Pay: $41.75–$50.75 per hour , based on experience and shift

, based on experience and shift Extras: Potential up to $40,000 student loan repayment + $10,000 stipend for qualifying nurses; new grads without loans may be eligible for up to $10,000 stipend

Skilled nursing and rehab setting where you’ll provide resident-centered care and get hands-on training and ongoing support. Strong benefits, on-demand pay, and multiple shift options make this a solid choice for both experienced RNs and new grads.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.