Shawano’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in packaging and metal casting. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Charter Casting (Charter Manufacturing)

Charter Casting (Charter Manufacturing) Location: Shawano, WI

Type: Full-time summer internship (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Timing: Starts May 2027, runs through the summer

Work with a leading iron casting plant and get real experience in quality systems, SPC, audits, and continuous improvement. Good fit if you’re studying engineering and want hands-on plant work plus mentorship and professional development events.

Employer: Belmark Inc

Location: Shawano, WI (Plant 6)

Type: Full-time

Pay: AM shift: $24.54/hr (incl. $1.00 diff) · PM shift: $25.53/hr (incl. $2.00 diff)

(incl. $1.00 diff) · (incl. $2.00 diff) Schedule: 3 days on / 4 days off, 12-hour shifts (4:00–4:00, not a swing shift)

Run high-tech presses, laminators, or pouch machines to make food and beverage packaging you see in stores every day. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and free nearby health clinics.

Employer: Belmark Inc

Location: Shawano, WI (Plant 6)

Type: Full-time

Pay: AM & PM shifts: $25.53/hr (includes shift differential)

(includes shift differential) Schedule: 3 days on / 4 days off, 12-hour shifts (4:00–4:00, not a swing shift)

Operate rewind equipment to inspect and finish printed film, handle quality checks, and keep paperwork accurate. Solid choice if you like detail work, steady overtime potential, and strong benefits similar to the Print Operator role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.