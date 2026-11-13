⚠️ Google Fiber construction and service update in Shavano Park

Google Fiber is now live in Bentley Manor and Shavano Creek. Willow Wood, Shavano Estates, De Zavala Estates, and Bikeway Lane are expected to go live in the next month or two.

In Old Shavano Park east of NW Military, Google is building fiber lines now. Most work is aerial on existing CPS poles, but there is underground boring on several streets, including parts of Wagon Trail, End Gate Lane, Fawn Dr, Saddletree Rd, Bent Oak & NW Military, and Cliffside. Some segments are finished and waiting on restoration; others are still in progress. Work along NW Military will not affect the Cliffside–NW Military intersection.

The City notes that new streets will not be disturbed by this construction.

Old Shavano Park west of NW Military (neighborhoods north of City Hall) is on hold for Google Fiber until the City completes planning for possible street, drainage, and water line projects planned for 2027–2028.

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