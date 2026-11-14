A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas above 6000 feet in the Northern Sierra and Southern Cascades, including Lassen Volcanic National Park. From 4 PM Sunday to 10 PM PST Monday, snow is expected with totals of 2 to 6 inches, and up to 14 inches near Lassen Park. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph.

The advisory covers Highway 50, Interstate 80, State Route 4, State Route 108, and roads near Lassen National Park. Hazardous conditions may affect Sunday evening travel and the Monday morning and evening commutes. Snow levels will be 6500 to 7500 feet on Sunday, dropping to around 5000 to 6000 feet on Monday, with the heaviest snow late Sunday night into Monday morning.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®