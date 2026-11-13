A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the northern San Joaquin Valley and nearby foothills. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. The strongest winds are likely this afternoon and evening.

The advisory is in place until 7 PM PST this evening. Gusty winds may blow around loose items, break small tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Driving may be hard, especially for high profile vehicles, so people should use extra care on the roads.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®