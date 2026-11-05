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Shenango Township
Library shares November events newsletter
3 days ago
The Community Library of the Shenango Valley has released its November email newsletter with all November programs and library updates. Residents who did not get the newsletter by email can sign up to receive it here: https://www.clsv.net/newsletter-sign-up
This content is adapted from materials provided by Community Library of the Shenango Valley
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