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Sharon
November book club picks announced at library
4 days ago
Community Library of the Shenango Valley has announced the November picks for its book clubs:
- Afternoon Book Club: "The Calamity Club" by Kathryn Stockett
- Banned Book Club: "Fire Keeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley
- Classic Book Club: "Go Tell It on the Mountain" by James Baldwin
- Evening Book Club: "Family of Spies" by Christine Kuehn.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Community Library of the Shenango Valley
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