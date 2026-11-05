November book club picks announced at library

Community Library of the Shenango Valley has announced the November picks for its book clubs:

Afternoon Book Club: "The Calamity Club" by Kathryn Stockett

Banned Book Club: "Fire Keeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley

Classic Book Club: "Go Tell It on the Mountain" by James Baldwin

Evening Book Club: "Family of Spies" by Christine Kuehn.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Community Library of the Shenango Valley