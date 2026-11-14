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📅 RSVP for the 2026 Senior Holiday Luncheon Dec. 2
13 days ago
📅 Senior holiday luncheon on December 2
Sharon Hill Borough is hosting a 2026 Senior Holiday Luncheon on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.
The luncheon will be held at the Lazaretto Ballroom, 99 Wanamaker Avenue, Essington, PA 19022. It’s a chance for local seniors to enjoy a holiday meal and time with friends and neighbors.
Advance reservations are required. To RSVP, you can:
- Use the online form on the event page, or
- Call 610-586-8200, or
- Email officeadmin@sharonhillboro.com
If you or a senior you know would like to go, be sure to reserve a spot ahead of time.
More Info: Senior Holiday Luncheon – Wednesday, December 2 - ...
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