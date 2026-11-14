📅 Senior holiday luncheon on December 2

Sharon Hill Borough is hosting a 2026 Senior Holiday Luncheon on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

The luncheon will be held at the Lazaretto Ballroom, 99 Wanamaker Avenue, Essington, PA 19022. It’s a chance for local seniors to enjoy a holiday meal and time with friends and neighbors.

Advance reservations are required. To RSVP, you can:

Use the online form on the event page, or

on the event page, or Call 610-586-8200 , or

, or Email officeadmin@sharonhillboro.com

If you or a senior you know would like to go, be sure to reserve a spot ahead of time.