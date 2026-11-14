Sharon’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and therapists. If you’re in healthcare and want a quieter corner of Connecticut, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northwell Health / Sharon Hospital

Northwell Health / Location: Sharon, CT

Type: Full Time (listed as OTHER)

Full Time (listed as OTHER) Salary: $42.35 – $60.79 per hour

Department: Ambulatory Surgery (floats between ACU & PACU, with PACU on‑call rotation)

Ambulatory Surgery (floats between ACU & PACU, with PACU on‑call rotation) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8‑hour shifts between 6:00am–6:30pm

Monday–Friday, 8‑hour shifts between Requirements: CT RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, 1+ year RN experience, Associate’s degree

Daytime role with no regular nights, in a 78‑bed community hospital known for strong quality scores (Leapfrog A, CMS 5‑Star). Good fit if you like perioperative/ambulatory work and a “neighbors caring for neighbors” setting.

Employer: Northwell Health / Sharon Hospital (Nuvance Health system)

Northwell Health / (Nuvance Health system) Location: Sharon, CT

Type: Full Time (listed as OTHER)

Full Time (listed as OTHER) Salary: $40.34 – $57.89 per hour

Department: Psych Unit (Geriatric Psych)

Psych Unit (Geriatric Psych) Schedule: 6:45pm–7:15am , 36 hours/week , every other weekend, some holidays

, , every other weekend, some holidays Requirements: CT RN license, BLS; ACLS by end of probation; 1+ year RN experience preferred; Associate’s degree

Overnight role on a geriatric psych unit, with strong support from a regional health system and clear focus on patient safety and education. Ideal if you prefer nights and enjoy working with older adults in behavioral health.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Sharon, CT

Type: Travel / Contract

Pay: $2,603 per week (based on 10‑hour shifts, 38 hours/week; includes taxable + tax‑free components per agency details)

(based on 10‑hour shifts, 38 hours/week; includes taxable + tax‑free components per agency details) Discipline: Physical Therapist (Therapy)

Start Date: 12/07/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

Schedule: 10‑hour day shifts, 38 hours/week

Short‑term PT contract with solid weekly pay and typical travel‑therapy perks like day‑one medical, housing support, and 401(k) match. Good option if you want to test out Sharon while stacking travel‑level income.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.