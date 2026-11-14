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🏥 Sharon, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & PT Openings
Sharon’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and therapists. If you’re in healthcare and want a quieter corner of Connecticut, these are worth a look.
Registered Nurse (RN), Ambulatory Surgery SH, PT Days
- Employer: Northwell Health / Sharon Hospital
- Location: Sharon, CT
- Type: Full Time (listed as OTHER)
- Salary: $42.35 – $60.79 per hour
- Department: Ambulatory Surgery (floats between ACU & PACU, with PACU on‑call rotation)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8‑hour shifts between 6:00am–6:30pm
- Requirements: CT RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, 1+ year RN experience, Associate’s degree
Daytime role with no regular nights, in a 78‑bed community hospital known for strong quality scores (Leapfrog A, CMS 5‑Star). Good fit if you like perioperative/ambulatory work and a “neighbors caring for neighbors” setting.
Registered Nurse (RN), Geriatric Psych, Night Shift
- Employer: Northwell Health / Sharon Hospital (Nuvance Health system)
- Location: Sharon, CT
- Type: Full Time (listed as OTHER)
- Salary: $40.34 – $57.89 per hour
- Department: Psych Unit (Geriatric Psych)
- Schedule: 6:45pm–7:15am, 36 hours/week, every other weekend, some holidays
- Requirements: CT RN license, BLS; ACLS by end of probation; 1+ year RN experience preferred; Associate’s degree
Overnight role on a geriatric psych unit, with strong support from a regional health system and clear focus on patient safety and education. Ideal if you prefer nights and enjoy working with older adults in behavioral health.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,603 per week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Sharon, CT
- Type: Travel / Contract
- Pay: $2,603 per week (based on 10‑hour shifts, 38 hours/week; includes taxable + tax‑free components per agency details)
- Discipline: Physical Therapist (Therapy)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Schedule: 10‑hour day shifts, 38 hours/week
Short‑term PT contract with solid weekly pay and typical travel‑therapy perks like day‑one medical, housing support, and 401(k) match. Good option if you want to test out Sharon while stacking travel‑level income.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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