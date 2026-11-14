📢 Shapleigh seeks contractor for Town Hall bell tower repair

The Town of Shapleigh is asking for proposals to repair and restore the bell tower at Shapleigh Town Hall, 22 Back Road, Shapleigh, ME.

Work includes using an aerial lift or staging, replacing broken or rotted wood, scraping old paint, priming bare wood, applying at least two coats of finish paint, and removing the damaged weathervane for restoration.

Contractors must:

Provide general liability insurance of at least $1,000,000 and workers’ comp (or a State of Maine exemption letter)

and workers’ comp (or a State of Maine exemption letter) Follow all OSHA safety rules

Include three references from past clients

Proposal deadline: All proposals must be received by 4:00 PM on December 29, 2026 (in person at 22 Back Road or by mail to P.O. Box 26, Shapleigh, ME 04076).

The Select Board will review proposals Dec 29–Jan 18, with the bid awarded January 19, 2027. All work must be finished before Winter 2027, unless another schedule is approved.

Photos of the bell tower are on the town website: https://www.shapleigh.net/departments/requests_for_proposals.php.

For questions, call 207-251-0759 or email [email protected].