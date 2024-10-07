7 Pillow-Like Sneakers Healthcare Workers Swear By for 12-Hour Shifts — From $16

Shop New Balance, Asics, and more.

Standing for long periods of time can be exhausting, but it also takes a physical toll on your feet, often causing blisters and swelling. For healthcare workers who are constantly on their feet, chronic foot and leg pain is common, so comfortable footwear is a must to withstand the needs of such a demanding job. That’s why I turn to these professionals for sneaker recommendations on supportive styles that offer relief for sore feet , and some are even on sale at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days . Make sure to sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership trial to take advantage of a few of these exclusive deals, too. Below, check out these seven pairs healthcare workers swear by for all-day comfort, starting at $16. But don't wait: October Prime Day sales end tonight, so add these comfy kicks to your cart ASAP.

7 On-Sale Comfy Sneakers to Shop During October Prime Day

Alicegana Sneakers

Amazon

$40

$16

Give your feet a break with the Alicegana Sneakers —a budget-friendly option at just $16. Inside, a memory foam insole cushions each step, while outside, a breathable mesh fabric keeps sweat at bay. A healthcare worker shared that they’re the “most comfortable” shoes compared to expensive pairs, and one nurse confirmed they’re comfy enough to walk “14,000 to 20,000 steps [in] per day.”

Asics Gel-Excite 9 Sneakers

Amazon ' title='ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes'> Amazon

$75

$55

The Asics Gel-Excite 9 Sneakers are a must-try if you’re looking for a supportive pair that’s packed with cushioning. They absorb shock to minimize the impact of each step, which reduces stress on the feet and joints — a medical assistant even noticed an “immediate difference” in their foot and ankle pain. Plus, they’re on sale for October Prime Day starting at $55 in select colorways, including a classic navy and vibrant orange .

Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Sneakers

Amazon ' title='Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe'> Amazon

$70

$55

The Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Sneakers are a versatile pair that’s suitable for both casual wear and intense workouts. The cushioned shoes protect against impact, provide a bouncy feel to propel you forward, and feature a rubber outsole for traction. A reviewer who works at a hospital shared that these now-$55 kicks offer “great comfort” during their 12-hour shifts.

Inzcou Sneakers

Amazon

$51

$29

Healthcare workers who work 12+ hour shifts rave that the Inzcou Sneakers are “ extremely comfortable ” and offer “ no discomfort whatsoever .” These cushioned shoes are crafted with a soft mesh material that stretches for a roomier fit, while remaining breathable and secure. And right now, you can score them for as low as $29 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Sneakers

Amazon ' title='Reebok Women's Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoe'> Amazon

$75

$43

Nurses can’t get enough of the Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Sneakers , which are marked down to just $43 at Amazon. These everyday sneakers feature ample cushioning which nurses’ love because it makes their sore feet “ never hurt ,” plus they’re easy to clean and slip-resistant. Not to mention, the classic all-white look easily complements any outfit, whether for casual or professional settings.

Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Sneakers

Amazon ' title='Ryka Women's Devotion Plus 3 Walking Shoe'> Amazon

$100

$60

Take $40 off the Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Sneakers , which are as comfy as “walking on pillows,” according to a healthcare worker . They’re made with two layers of shock-absorbing cushioning that softens landings and offers a springy feel. Other notable features include its roomy toe and extra arch support — both musts for long hours of wear.

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneakers

Amazon ' title='New Balance Women's Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker'> Amazon

$85

$75

More than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given these New Balance sneakers their full approval, including healthcare workers who say they’re “ so light and comfortable ” and offer “ support all day ” for 12-hour shifts. The Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers offer an ultra-cushy, lightweight, and secure feel, suitable for everyday wear or exercise.

