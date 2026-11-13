Shallotte’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in clinics, long‑term care, and retail pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and work in patient care.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Shallotte, NC (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Wage based on experience, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Work with residents in a SNF setting to help them regain and maintain communication and swallowing skills. This role stands out for its daily pay option, strong benefits and PTO, and lots of education and growth opportunities (including free CEUs and loan/tuition programs).

Employer: Carolina QuickCare

Location: Shallotte, NC (urgent care clinic)

(urgent care clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages with annual bonus opportunities (exact rate not listed)

Be a key part of a fast‑paced urgent care team, handling both clinical and front‑desk tasks. Perks include full benefits, no out‑of‑pocket urgent care visits for you and immediate family, up to 128 hours PTO in year one, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Shallotte, NC (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour (based on experience and other factors)

(based on experience and other factors) Application window: Anticipated to close 01/02/2027

Support the pharmacy team with prescription processing, customer service, and inventory. This is a good fit if you want flexible retail hours, structured training, and the chance to grow into more advanced tech or immunizer duties, plus access to benefits and discounts even as a part‑timer (depending on hours and eligibility).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Shallotte tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.