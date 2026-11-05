🏥 Shallotte, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Shallotte’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in-home care to clinic work. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and help your community.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (Team PBS)

Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (Team PBS) Location: Shallotte, NC

Type: Part-time (with potential to grow into full-time as caseloads expand)

(with potential to grow into full-time as caseloads expand) Pay: Competitive pay with annual raises, quarterly bonus, holiday pay, and mileage reimbursement (if applicable)

Work 1:1 with children with autism and developmental disabilities in homes, schools, or the community. This is a good fit if you’re an active RBT looking for flexible scheduling, strong career growth toward BCBA, and access to university partnerships, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match for full-time.

Employer: We Help at Home

Location: Shallotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Evening and overnight 12-hour shifts, in-person

Provide in-home support like personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, companionship, and basic first aid. You’ll need 1 year of caregiving experience, CPR certification, and a valid driver’s license with transportation. This role offers a flexible schedule and steady hours for night owls.

Employer: Anne Arundel Dermatology

Location: Shallotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: About 7:30am – 5:00pm , 4–5 days/week , Monday–Friday

About , , Monday–Friday Benefits (30+ hrs/week): Medical, dental, vision, paid time off, paid holidays, retirement savings, disability and life coverage, and discounts on cosmetic services

Join an outpatient dermatology clinic where you’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, handle specimens, and scribe in the EMR. Great if you have MA or CNA training and want daytime hours, strong training, and long-term career growth in a busy, professional setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, exact duties, growth paths) make all the difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.