Shakopee’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid openings in security, DevOps, and QA. If you’ve got automation or cloud skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Emerson

Emerson Location: Shakopee, MN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$115,000/year

You’ll lead secure development lifecycle work for Emerson’s Industrial Edge and Cloud team—owning CI/CD security, DevSecOps tools, and standards like IEC 62443 and ISO/IEC 27001. Great fit if you have 3+ years with automation tools, strong DevOps security skills (GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, SAST/DAST, container security), and want a role that blends security, tooling, and training.

Also posted on Indeed: DevOps Security Engineer (duplicate listing)

Employer: Entrust Corporation

Entrust Corporation Location: Shakopee, MN (hybrid – 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid – ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,619–$134,375/year (plus annual incentive plan)

Senior QA role focused on automation and performance/load testing for identity-centric security products. You’ll own K6 performance tests, build automated tests with Playwright (C#) and API tools, work across cloud/on‑prem environments, and use GitHub Copilot and other AI tools to speed up test creation and analysis.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Shakopee IT roles tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.