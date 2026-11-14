Shakopee’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially for people who like leading teams and helping customers. Here are a few solid full-time options if you want steady hours and growth.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Shakopee, MN (1605 Windermere Way)

Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

(evenings, weekdays + weekends) Pay: $16.00 – $20.50/hour

Help run a busy convenience store, from supervising staff to cash handling and merchandising. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3513

Walmart Supercenter #3513 Location: 8101 Old Carriage Ct, Shakopee, MN 55379

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $34/hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Lead the team that picks and prepares online grocery and retail orders, making sure customers get accurate, on-time pickups. Role includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Furniture Mart USA

Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $150,000/year (base + commission)

Step into a higher-earning retail leadership role, coaching a sales team and helping customers furnish their homes. Offers paid training, full benefits, 401(k) with match, and big employee discounts on furniture and mattresses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.