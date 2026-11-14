Shakopee has some solid driving jobs right now, with steady weekday hours and benefits from big, well-known employers. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~6:00am–4:00pm

Pay: $23.21/hour

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages while giving friendly, efficient service. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, working daytime weekday hours, and you only need a high school diploma/GED, valid license, and to be at least 21.

Employer: Vital Records Control (VRC)

Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–3:30pm

Pay: $25.00–$26.00/hour

Drive company vans and box trucks on set routes, moving records and materials while keeping everything secure and documented. This role mixes driving, light warehouse work, and customer service, and offers room to grow into more advanced driver or operations roles.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.