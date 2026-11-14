Shakopee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like hands-on patient care. Here are a few local roles where you can make a difference and build your skills.

Employer: Benedictine

Benedictine Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Part-time (Day shift)

(Day shift) Pay: $22.60 – $23.78/hour

Work directly with senior residents, helping with daily care and dignity-focused support. This role is great if you’re on the State Nursing Assistant registry, have BLS certification, and want strong benefits like PTO, retirement, and health coverage.

Employer: Benedictine

Benedictine Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.60 – $23.78/hour

Support residents with daily living, keep their space comfortable, and help with documentation and onboarding new staff. Good fit if you’re 18+, can handle multiple priorities, have BLS certification, and like building close relationships with residents.

Employer: Park Nicollet Health Services (HealthPartners)

Location: Shakopee, MN (with occasional travel to other surgery centers)

(with occasional travel to other surgery centers) Type: Full-time (.8 FTE, ~32 hrs/week)

Schedule: Variable start times and shift lengths, rotating late shifts

Help patients in a fast-paced same-day surgery center by transporting patients, turning rooms, stocking supplies, and assisting nurses with basic care. Ideal if you want to learn about surgery, have strong communication skills, and like a mix of frontline and support work, with access to a broad benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Shakopee tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.