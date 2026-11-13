Shakopee’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around advanced manufacturing and food processing. If you’re into hands-on design and problem-solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Entrust

Entrust Location: Shakopee, MN (onsite, Mon–Fri)

(onsite, Mon–Fri) Salary: $94,046–$137,933/year + annual incentive plan

+ annual incentive plan Type: Full-time

Design and prototype complex mechanical systems for card, passport, and ID printers using plastics, sheet metal, motors, lasers, and sensors. Great fit if you have 5+ years in product development, strong 3D CAD skills (SolidWorks a plus), and want a role that’s very hands-on with clear growth paths.

Employer: Entrust

Entrust Location: Shakopee, MN (onsite, Mon–Fri)

(onsite, Mon–Fri) Salary: $96,797–$141,969/year + annual incentive plan

+ annual incentive plan Type: Full-time

Lead embedded hardware design from concept to production for card personalization systems, working on mixed-signal boards, power supplies, motion control, RFID, and lasers. Ideal if you have 5+ years embedded hardware experience, are comfortable with C/C++ or HDL, and like fast-paced, lab-heavy work.

Employer: Seagate Technology (via Crosslinked listing)

Seagate Technology (via Crosslinked listing) Location: Shakopee, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $27–$37/hour

Type: Internship (BS or MS student, returning to school Fall 2027)

(BS or MS student, returning to school Fall 2027) Run tribology and surface analysis experiments on next-gen hard drive head-disk interfaces using AFM, optical analyzers, and Python/Matlab for data. Great for students who want real R&D lab time and exposure to HAMR/PMR storage tech.

Employer: Precision Process & Control Inc. (PP&C)

Location: Shakopee, MN (on-site, ~50% travel)

(on-site, ~50% travel) Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year

Type: Full-time

Take dairy and beverage projects from plant walkdown through design, install, and startup, including P&IDs, CIP systems, pasteurization, and sanitary equipment selection. Best for engineers with 3–8 years in food/beverage process engineering who want broad project ownership and a path into leadership at a growing firm.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good engineering roles in Shakopee tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.