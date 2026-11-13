Shakopee’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like turning a wrench or being out on the road, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Capital Tire and Auto Repair

Capital Tire and Auto Repair Location: Shakopee, MN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $120,000 per year

Independent shop working on all makes and models, looking for a pro who can handle diagnostics, engine and drivetrain work, brakes, suspension, and general repairs. Comes with 401(k) match, paid time off, employee discount, and a flexible schedule for someone who wants steady hours and varied work.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: 1087 Park Pl #150, Shakopee, MN 55379

Type: Full-time, permanent (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $27.00/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Drive a 26 ft box truck on a set route, picking up medical waste and sharps from healthcare sites with Monday–Friday (~5 AM to finish) hours. Role offers job stability, overtime opportunities, and benefits with sick and vacation leave from day one—no CDL required, but you’ll need a valid DOT medical card and be ready for heavy lifting.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: 1087 Park Pl #150, Shakopee, MN 55379

Type: Full-time, permanent (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $28.00/hour (or $30.00/hour with HAZMAT) + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Similar route work in a 26 ft box truck, but this one needs a Class B license and comfort with DOT compliance and roadside inspections. You get steady Monday–Friday hours, overtime chances, and full benefits from day one, all in a role that’s tied to essential healthcare services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.