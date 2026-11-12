🚚 Shakopee Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Shakopee’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like active work, steady hours, and clear pay, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $24.00/hour ($23.00/hr + $1.00 night shift)

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 4-day week, 10-hour shifts, start 6:00 PM, plus overtime

Night warehouse role with a 4-day workweek at a major beverage distributor. You’ll load/unload trucks, pick and stock product, and run forklifts/pallet jacks in a clean, safety-focused warehouse with strong benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Full-time, temp-to-perm

Pay: $19.00/hour (overtime $28.50/hr, + $1.00/hr for 2nd shift)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:30 PM – 9:00 PM, overtime may include Saturdays

Hands-on warehouse job handling aerospace products in a clean, organized facility. Weekly pay, paid training, and safety gear provided while you pick, pack, ship, receive, and operate warehouse equipment.

Employer: MWI Animal Health (Cencora)

Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Hourly Pay: $19.50/hour, with potential earnings up to $22.79/hour via shift differentials, incentives, and bonuses

National Salary Range: $37,752 – $56,650 (actual range may vary by location)

Schedule: Mon 12 PM–finish; Tue–Thu 1 PM–finish; Fri 1 PM–finish

Warehouse role supporting animal health products, including temperature-sensitive items. You’ll handle inventory, monitor cold-chain materials, and keep accurate records in a stable, mission-driven healthcare supply chain.

If one of these fits your schedule and pay needs, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.