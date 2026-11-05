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Shakopee
📅 Give blood at SPU & Red Cross drive on Nov. 18
7 days ago
📅 Blood Drive in Shakopee on November 18
Shakopee Public Utilities is partnering with the Red Cross to host a blood drive on November 18 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
If you’re able to donate blood, this is a simple way to help neighbors in need without leaving town.
The event runs during the day, so you can stop by whenever works best for you within that 9:00 am–3:00 pm window.
For details about the drive or questions about donating, call 952-233-1524.
More Info: SPU Red Cross Blood Drive - Shakopee Public Utilit...
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