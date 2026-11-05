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Shakopee

📅 Give blood at SPU & Red Cross drive on Nov. 18

7 days ago
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📅 Blood Drive in Shakopee on November 18

Shakopee Public Utilities is partnering with the Red Cross to host a blood drive on November 18 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

If you’re able to donate blood, this is a simple way to help neighbors in need without leaving town.

The event runs during the day, so you can stop by whenever works best for you within that 9:00 am–3:00 pm window.

For details about the drive or questions about donating, call 952-233-1524.

More Info: SPU Red Cross Blood Drive - Shakopee Public Utilit...

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