🎓 Several Education & Coaching Jobs in Shakopee, MN

Shakopee has a nice mix of school and childcare roles right now, from early childhood to high school sports. Good options here if you like working with kids and families.

Employer: Shakopee Public Schools (Pearson Early Learning Center)

Shakopee Public Schools (Pearson Early Learning Center) Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Part-time, Long-Term Substitute (0.07 FTE)

Pay: $20.23–$28.26 per hour , not benefit-eligible

, not benefit-eligible Schedule: Monday evenings, Nov 16, 2026–Jan 11, 2027 (4:30–6:00 pm) and Jan 25, 2027–May 10, 2027 (5:00–6:30 pm)

Monday evenings, (4:30–6:00 pm) and (5:00–6:30 pm) Deadline: Position open until Nov 11, 2027

Teach Early Childhood Family Education classes for parents and young children in a small, evening-only role. Great fit if you hold a MN license in Parent & Family Education or Early Childhood Education and want extra hours plus district PD and mentoring.

Employer: Shakopee Public Schools

Shakopee Public Schools Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Stipend coaching role (20+ hrs/week in season)

Pay: Stipend per Teacher Contract

Season: Starts March 2027 (MSHSL season)

Lead the high school Track & Field program, including practices, meet prep, and hiring staff for all levels. Ideal if you have previous track & field coaching experience, strong communication skills, and want to work closely with student-athletes.

Employer: Shakopee Public Schools

Shakopee Public Schools Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Stipend coaching role (20+ hrs/week in season)

Pay: Stipend per Teacher Contract

Season: Starts August 2027 (MSHSL season)

Run the high school Cross Country program from training plans to meet schedules and staff hiring. Best for someone with cross country coaching experience and a passion for building a strong running culture.

Employer: Yellow Brick Road Early Childhood Development Center

Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Likely full-time, weekdays (Mon–Fri)

Likely Pay: Not listed

Support a Lead Educator in a play-based early childhood classroom, helping with activities, supervision, cleaning, and family communication. You’ll need to meet MN DHS Assistant Teacher requirements, be able to lift up to 40 lbs, and either have or quickly get CPR/First Aid; perks include PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k), and childcare discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.