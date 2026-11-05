🛒 Shakopee Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Shakopee’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local nonprofits all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $16.00 – $16.65 per hour

Pick, stage, and fulfill online and in-store orders while keeping areas clean and safe. This role is great if you like a mix of customer service and hands-on work, and are open to using powered equipment like forklifts (training/certification can be obtained).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and learn to use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, don’t mind some lifting, and want flexible hours with room to grow in the automotive world.

Employer: Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota

Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Part-time (up to ~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.06 – $22.09 per hour

Price and sort donated items, support e-commerce goals, and help keep the store welcoming for shoppers. This is a nice option if you like thrifting, want no overnights or late closings, and care about a nonprofit mission.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 8201 Old Carriage Ct, Shakopee, MN 55379

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $31.00 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

Lead a team on the sales floor and front end, support members with purchases and memberships, and help with cash office and store operations. Ideal if you have retail and customer service experience and want leadership duties plus strong benefits and paid education options.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.